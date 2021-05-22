Deputy fire chief retires from LFD

After 26 years with the Lewiston Fire Department, Gaylon Waits is retiring, having worked in several positions for the department, according to a news release Friday.
Waits, who started as a reserve firefighter June 30, 1995, later held the ranks of firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, division chief of operations and has served as the deputy fire chief since 2014. He has also been a paramedic since the late 1990s and a member of the regional hazmat team for more than 20 years.
As the deputy fire chief, he was instrumental in bringing forth operational changes that have improved the overall health and safety of employees, according to the news release. Waits also served many years as president of Local 1773, the Lewiston firefighters’ union.
“Chief Waits has been by my side since I became fire chief in 2014,” Chief Travis Myklebust said in the news release. “We have worked hard as a team to see the department improve and his retirement will create a big void in the fire department executive team. His leadership and friendship will be greatly missed.”