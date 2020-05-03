ALBION — Whitman County sheriff’s deputies seized 20 allegedly ill and malnourished cats from an Albion home Friday.
Another 30 or so cats and kittens from the same home were voluntarily placed with the Whitman County Humane Society over the past two weeks.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the same owner has dropped off 70 more cats with the shelter over the past three years.
Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart issued a search warrant authorizing deputies to seize the cats.
The move came after the Humane Society contacted law enforcement officials with concerns that the animals were being neglected.
According to the news release, many of the cats were unhealthy and in need of medical care. The cat owner is now facing possible charges of animal cruelty.