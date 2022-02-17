GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a chase and a near-collision with an Idaho County deputy Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on routine patrol in Kooskia at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday and while passing Clearwater Valley High School heading northbound into Kooskia, an oncoming vehicle crossed over the center line and was completely in the northbound lane.
The deputy had to drive into the ditch to avoid a collision and turned around to try to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and continued into Stites, three miles to the south on State Highway 13, crossing the centerline several times into oncoming traffic.
The vehicle, a black Ford F250 pickup truck with no license plates, turned around on private property south of Stites and then doubled back, going northbound. The vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 55 mph through Stites, the news release said, and continued to accelerate. The pickup truck went through the city of Kooskia at speeds as high as 57 mph, passing a vehicle near the State Highway 13/State Highway 12 intersection and continued west on State Highway 12. The pickup truck was going in excess of 80 mph, passing on blind corners and nearly causing a head-on collision, the news release said.
The vehicle turned off into the housing unit at milepost 70 and turned onto a skid road. The driver abandoned the vehicle on foot and a chase ensued. The passenger, Marissa Arthur, 30, of Kamiah, was located and arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Deputies are continuing to investigate and locate the driver of the pickup truck, the news release said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police and the Nez Perce Tribal Police.