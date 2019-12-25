A Clarkston man suffered serious injuries after allegedly being slashed and stabbed Monday by a homeless man armed with a bone-handled knife, Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown said.
Asotin County sheriff’s deputies are looking for William B. Walters, 26, wanted for attempted second-degree murder in the incident, Brown said.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office has not put out any bulletins to other law enforcement agencies to find Walters, but the entity is urging residents in the region to be on the lookout and to contact law enforcement immediately if they see him.
“Walters should be considered armed and dangerous,” Brown said.
Walters is described as an Alaskan Native male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with shoulder length, dark-colored hair. He reportedly is armed with a bone-handled knife, and is known to frequent the Motel 6 area around the 200 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston, Brown said.
Dustin K. Ankney, 43, of Clarkston, was at Walmart when he met Walters Monday. Ankney invited Walters to his residence on the 2200 block of Third Avenue for dinner. Ankney and his girlfriend, Chantel Turner, both told deputies at Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s emergency room that Walters “was indignant over what he was being served and was verbally escalating,” when they asked him to leave the residence, Brown said.
Walters allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened Turner, Brown said. Ankney calmed the situation and escorted Walters to the front door when Walters “turned and slashed the left bicep of Ankney and stabbed his left wrist,” Brown said.
Ankney’s injuries were serious enough to require further medical treatment, Brown said.
