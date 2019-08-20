Nez Perce County deputies cited a man for allegedly crashing his boat into a bridge pillar and injuring a passenger before he left the scene.
According to a news release, Lewiston medics responded at 9:42 p.m. Saturday to a subject “bleeding badly” at the Hells Gate boat launch. Travis Phelps was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and treated for a dislocated hip, a deep cut to one leg and a cut to his other leg. A 911 caller reportedly attempted to lie about Phelps’ injuries. The caller was not charged with anything related to this incident.
It was later learned that Shaun Fiamengo was allegedly piloting the boat and crashed into a pillar of the Southway Bridge. Fiamengo unloaded at the boat dock and fled the scene with his fiance, leaving Phelps behind, according to the news release.
Deputies interviewed Fiamengo at his home Sunday and cited him for gross negligent operation, as well as vessel numbers and validation stickers not being properly displayed. Alcohol is believed to have factored in the crash, according to the news release.