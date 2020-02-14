COLFAX — Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Kennewick residents Wednesday in Colfax after allegedly finding methamphetamine in their vehicle.
According to a news release from Whitman County, a deputy stopped a driver, 37-year-old Mandy Anderson, for an equipment violation at approximately 10:30 p.m. The deputy allegedly saw signs the woman was under the influence of methamphetamine.
After speaking to Anderson and her passenger, 58-year-old Robin Neuhart, the deputy determined both had allegedly used methamphetamine earlier that evening. Deputies got permission from the two people to search the car and found packaged methamphetamine, scales, cash and other paraphernalia.
Anderson allegedly admitted she and Neuhart were traveling to the Tri-Cities after selling meth in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
They were booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.