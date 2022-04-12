A 30-year-old Pullman woman was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after a traffic stop Monday on State Route 128.
Karlee Moreland was arraigned by Second District Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) a felony, and possession of paraphernalia and providing false information, both misdemeanors.
She was arraigned on a $5,000 bond, however, she also has an active Latah County warrant, which includes a $10,000 bond. Kalbfleisch allowed that bond to remain in place. Moreland will have a preliminary hearing April 20.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office ran a vehicle registration on a car leaving the Golden Oak Inn in Lewiston. The vehicle had expired registration and was suspended for lack of insurance.
The deputy did a traffic stop and asked the male driver for identification as well as the identity of the female passenger, later identified as Moreland. Moreland allegedly stated she did not have an ID and told the deputy her name was Shannon M. Beer, according to the affidavit.
Another deputy arrived on scene and after receiving an incorrect social security number, asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and identify the passenger. The driver stated it was Moreland.
According to the affidavit, Moreland was placed in custody for a warrant out of Latah County.
Deputies also found numerous bags, allegedly owned by Moreland, that contained paraphernalia inside a sunglasses case, and methamphetamine inside a metal tin that fell out of the bags, according to the affidavit.