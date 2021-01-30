Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kooskia man after chasing his vehicle at speeds of nearly 100 mph Friday morning on State Route 195.
According to Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies initially stopped 46-year-old David Wayne Frost’s vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on State Route 195 north of Colfax for having an expired registration.
When Frost was asked for his driver’s license, he allegedly became confrontational with the deputy and drove off in a reckless manner.
Deputies pursued Frost north on SR 195 at speeds of nearly 100 mph for almost 15 miles.
Myers stated that Frost often traveled in the other lane and into oncoming traffic during the chase.
Deputies used spike strips near Rosalia that deflated Frost’s tires and forced him to pull over near the county line.
Frost was taken into custody and booked on charges of felony eluding and driving with a suspended license. Frost’s criminal traffic history includes several DUIs, suspended driving violations and felony eluding charges.