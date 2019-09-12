PULLMAN — Whitman County sheriff’s deputies found a quarter of a pound of suspected methamphetamine Wednesday during a traffic stop here.
At about 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over 19-year-old Dillon Armstrong for reportedly failing to signal before pulling in front of the deputy’s patrol car at Main Street near Stadium Way, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Armstrong allegedly appeared to be intoxicated and told deputies he had used meth earlier in the week. A search warrant was granted and deputies later located a locked safe in the trunk of Armstrong’s vehicle. The safe contained about a quarter of a pound of suspected meth.
Armstrong was allowed to leave the scene because there was insufficient probable cause for an arrest while a search warrant was applied for. The sheriff’s office is seeking a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest based on these allegations, according to the news release.
Armstrong is thought to be living with friends in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the news release said.