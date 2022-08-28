Democrats call on GOP to drop appeals

Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, center, prepares to speak during a news conference Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

BOISE — Two Idaho Democratic legislative leaders called on Republican legislative leaders and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to drop their appeals of Tuesday’s ruling that pauses elements of Idaho’s near-total abortion ban that apply to care of pregnant patients in emergency rooms.

During a news conference at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and Sen. Melissa Wintrow, both D-Boise, said appeals would cost taxpayers money to pursue a position that would endanger pregnant patients whose health is “in serious jeopardy.”

