Terri Pickens Manweiler is looking to restore some luster to the lieutenant governor’s office in Idaho, after four years of what she describes as “political antics and games” by incumbent Janice McGeachin.

Pickens Manweiler, a Boise attorney and former Nez Perce County public defender, announced her candidacy for the position more than a year ago. She’ll face Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Constitution Party nominee Pro-Life in the Nov. 8 general election.

