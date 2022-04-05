The murder trail for Demetri Ewing will be held next week while the trial for his father, Clyde Ewing, is scheduled for May.
The two cases were severed, which means the two will be tried separately for the charge of first-degree murder regarding the Jan. 8, 2021, shooting death of Samuel Johns.
Demetri Ewing, the 17-year-old son of Clyde Ewing, is being represented by Lawrence Moran and his trial begins Monday. Clyde Ewing is represented by Rick Cuddihy and the trial for his case starts May 16.
“It’s definitely been and will continue to be a strain on resources in my office, but we will be ready for each trial,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a text. Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith is also representing the state in the trial.
Nez Perce County District Judge Jay Gaskill will be presiding over the case. The trial was delayed, most recently in February, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury selection for Demetri Ewing began Friday. He is being tried as an adult.
Investigators allege that a dispute over a stolen bag and gun may be what led to the shooting. According to Lewiston police, the Ewings allegedly rode bicycles to Johns’s Seventh Avenue residence in Lewiston from the Hacienda Lodge and entered the home while wearing dark clothing and masks. Once inside, they allegedly shot Johns to death in his living room, then fled the scene. No murder weapon has been found.