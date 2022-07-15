The sentencing forDemetri Ewing will be delayed until at least October.
Sentencing for Ewing was continued Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse on a motion by his defense attorney Lawrence Moran. Moran said a sentencing mitigation report had not been completed and a person was set to meet with Ewing this week. After that, the report can take 90 days to complete.
Second District Judge Jay Gaskill set sentencing for Oct. 20, but could move the date up if the report is completed before then.
“Mr. Ewing has no desire to see a delay in his sentencing,” Moran said, as this marks the second time sentencing will be delayed from the initial date of June 16.
However, Moran said the defense is unable to go forward with sentencing without the mitigation report. A mitigation report is a history of a defendant’s life experience, such as childhood trauma, mental health background or community involvement, to present before a judge to provide an account for how a defendant came to commit a crime.
Ewing was convicted of first-degree murder April 22 after a nine-day jury trial. The 17-year-old was charged in the Jan. 8, 2021, shooting death of Samuel Johns at his Lewiston home. Ewing was 16 years old at the time of the murder.
Ewing’s father, Clyde Ewing, was also charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Johns and was convicted May 21 after a five-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.