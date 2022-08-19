Delta Air Lines will introduce the Embraer ERJ-175 plane to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in October. This 76-seat aircraft will replace the 50-seat CRJ-200 plane currently used by the airline.
Delta Air Lines will introduce a 76-seat aircraft on its nonstop commercial passenger flights between Lewiston and Salt Lake City on Oct. 6.
The Embraer ERJ-175 plane will replace 50-seat CRJ-200 aircrafts that are presently used on the route, according to an email from Delta.
The larger planes will fly in and out of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport once a day with an arrival in Lewiston at 11:37 a.m. and a departure from Lewiston at 12:22 p.m.
In Salt Lake City, passengers on those flights will be able to connect to 78 domestic and 10 international destinations on Delta, according to a Thursday news release from the Lewiston airport.
“This change will allow for more efficiency in serving the market given the current demand and crew staffing dynamics,” according to the Delta email.
Currently, Delta has two daily inbound flights to Lewiston from Salt Lake City at 9:51 a.m. and 9:14 p.m., as well as two outbound flights that leave at 6:10 a.m. and 10:51 a.m.
Delta is one of two airlines that serves Lewiston. The other is United, which is continuing its present schedule, that is “very successful,” said Lewiston airport Director Mike Isaacs.
United’s direct Denver flights on 50-seat aircraft arrive daily at 12:36 p.m. and depart at 1:32 p.m.
Delta’s debut of the larger plane is a “massive win,” said Gary Peters, chairman of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board.
“It’s the absolute best news we could hope for right now,” he said.
The Embraers have a number of features such as Wi-Fi and in-seat power outlets at all seats, according to the Lewiston airport’s news release.
They also have first-class and comfort-class seats, which are not available in the smaller planes used in this market now, Peters said.
Those appeal to the growing number of corporate travelers and cruise boat passengers who frequent the Lewiston airport, Peters said.
Lewiston airport officials have been working to get more cruise boat passengers from overnight excursions between the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Portland area on the Snake and Columbia rivers to fly from Lewiston, instead of Spokane.
Delta’s plane upgrade for Lewiston comes at a time when the airline industry is facing a pilot shortage, withdrawing from a number of larger communities and phasing out 50-seat, CRJ-200s, Peters said.
Lewiston airport officials followed industry trends closely and put a focused effort into convincing Delta to choose Lewiston as a site for the larger plane, he said.
“It’s a real testimony to the confidence and faith Delta has in Lewiston and our plans for the future,” Peters said.
As soon as the pilot shortage eases, Peters said, based on Lewiston’s passenger numbers now, he anticipates Delta will add more flights.
“You desperately need to get upgraded to this bigger jet to be sure you have service in the future,” he said.