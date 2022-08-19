Delta tointroduce 76-seat aircraft to Lewiston

Delta Air Lines will introduce the Embraer ERJ-175 plane to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in October. This 76-seat aircraft will replace the 50-seat CRJ-200 plane currently used by the airline.

 Courtesy photo

Delta Air Lines will introduce a 76-seat aircraft on its nonstop commercial passenger flights between Lewiston and Salt Lake City on Oct. 6.

The Embraer ERJ-175 plane will replace 50-seat CRJ-200 aircrafts that are presently used on the route, according to an email from Delta.

