Lewiston firefighters put out a fire quickly in the early morning hours Tuesday on Delsol Lane.
Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 420 Delsol Lane at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. On arrival, fire crews noticed a small amount of smoke coming from the building and they quickly determined that everyone was out of the building.
The fire, which started by a towel being left too close to a heater, was extinguished, but about $7,500 in estimated damage to the structure and contents had been caused. No one was injured by the blaze.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded with four structural engines, three ambulances and two chief officers. One of the structural engines was from the Clarkston Fire Department responding because of an automatic mutual aid agreement.