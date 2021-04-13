The long-delayed retrial of a Carson, Calif., man for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter began Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston with the selection of a six-person jury, opening statements and testimony from several witnesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the new trial for Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera, 35, several times over the last year. He was initially charged with a felony, but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in October 2019. First District Senior Judge Fred Gibler, of Kootenai County, later ordered a new trial after he determined a typo in the jury instructions had an unfair influence on the verdict.
The charge against Salazar-Cabrera stems from a March 31, 2018, crash that killed Hayden Garrett, 19, of Clarkston. Prosecutors say Salazar-Cabrera drove recklessly down the Lewiston Hill, with his semi-truck reaching speeds of 67 mph while smoke billowed from the brakes. Salazar-Cabrera did not use any runaway truck ramps along U.S. Highway 95, which reaches a 7 percent grade on the hill. Salazar-Cabrera’s semi-truck failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 128 and crashed into Garrett’s car.
Senior Judge Greg Kalbfleisch is overseeing the trial. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said he expects it to conclude Wednesday. If convicted, Salazar-Cabrera faces maximum penalties of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.