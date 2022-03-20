Delaney Beckner wins Potlatch DYW

POTLATCH — Delaney Beckner was named the winner of the Potlatch High School 2023 Distinguished Young Women program Saturday night.
Jordan Reynolds, the daughter of Derrick and Mandy Reynolds; Beckner, the daughter of Shelby Beckner and Ryan and Becky Beckner; and Ali Akins, the daughter of Dan and Amber Akins, all took part in the program.
Beckner received a $1,250 scholarship as overall winner. First runner-up Akins received $850, and second runner-up Reynolds was awarded $600.
The interview scholarship of $300 went to Reynolds, and the spirit award of $150 was given to Beckner. Reynolds also won the “Be Your Best” scholarship for $150 and the scholastic award of $300.
Akins took home the self-expression award of $200, and won the talent category for $250. The fitness award went to Beckner, along with a $200 scholarship.