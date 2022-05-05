Defending the castle

Lily Bucher, from right, 9, works in a hurry with Shiloh Bucher, 4, and Landon Knight, 6, all of Genesee, to reinforce the walls on their sandcastle Wednesday as waves created by a passing tour boat come rushing in at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lily Bucher, from right, 9, works in a hurry with Shiloh Bucher, 4, and Landon Knight, 6, all of Genesee, to reinforce the walls on their sandcastle Wednesday as waves created by a passing tour boat come rushing in at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.

Tags

Recommended for you