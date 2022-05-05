Defending the castle

Lily Bucher, from right, 9, works in a hurry with Shiloh Bucher, 4, and Landon Knight, 6, all of Genesee, to reinforce the walls on their sandcastle Wednesday as waves created by a passing tour boat come rushing in at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
How many tattoos do you have?
You voted: