A woman who helped organize last Saturday’s Defend Lewiston Rally in the city’s downtown area was cited for firing a handgun at her home in May.
Heather Rogers, 29, admitted she shot her Ruger 9 mm handgun but said she did so to break up a domestic dispute following a gathering at her home. She intends to fight the misdemeanor charge and said it has attracted the attention of some of Idaho’s most conservative voices.
“I have the Idaho Freedom Foundation backing me and Ammon Bundy. If I have to, I will take it all the way to jury trial,” she said. “I ask people if this was your sister or your mom, family member or friend, what would you do? I would hope most people would defend that person.”
Rogers helped to organized the rally in which about 75 armed Second Amendment advocates patrolled downtown Lewiston at the same time and following a nearby Black Lives Matter protest.
In an interview with the Tribune, Rogers said as the May 17 gathering at her home was breaking up and people were leaving, she heard a woman screaming for help and saw her friend was being strangled by a man. Rogers attempted to intervene, at which time the man turned on her, she said. In response, she retrieved the gun from her house, shot it in the air and told the man to leave.
“I was defending her and when he went after me, I was scared for her and myself,” Rogers told the Tribune.
She said she did not want to comment when asked if she had been drinking, but she added she was not drunk.
Christopher D. Sinclair, 34, of Clarkston was charged in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court with misdemeanor domestic battery following the May 17 incident. Rogers was cited for “discharging an air gun in city limits.”
The details of her story are close but not an exact match to those in Lewiston Police Department reports that are included in the charges against Sinclair filed in 2nd District Court.
According to a report from Officer Matt Anderson, he and other officers arrived at Rogers’ home at about 9:30 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls about shots fired. They soon learned of a fight between Sinclair and a woman. Both Sinclair and the woman denied there had been a fight or that he had choked her.
That was contradicted by Rogers and another man, who said Sinclair put the woman in a chokehold and the woman cried for help. The other man intervened and fought with Sinclair, according to the report. That is when Rogers decided to intervene.
“She said she had been involved in a physical domestic relationship in the past, so felt obligated to help (the woman) and she ‘didn’t want anyone dying on her property.’ She said she retrieved her pistol from her house and went outside with it. She fired several shots into the air, in an attempt to break up the fight,” Anderson wrote in his report included in the court file.
The police reports do not mention that Sinclair turned on Rogers and they indicate all involved had been drinking.
“Heather as well as the other parties involved, were all extremely intoxicated and hard to understand as they all seemed to be confused about certain events and the order of events tonight,” wrote Anderson in his report included in the court file.
A jury trial for Sinclair is scheduled for Aug. 6. Rogers will have a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
