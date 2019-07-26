William “Bill” Chetwood retired from dentistry in 1991, but by no means walked away from his chosen profession.
The longtime Lewiston resident and community volunteer stayed active with the Idaho State Dental Association, serving on several boards and committees and also lending his time as a mentor to young up-and-coming doctors of medical dentistry.
That dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Craig Clohessy: You were recently recognized by the Idaho State Dental Association with its lifetime achievement award. Were you surprised to receive that honor?
Bill Chetwood: Yes, I was surprised because this is the first time that particular award has been handed out. And I wasn’t aware that it was going to happen. I never thought that would enter into the program for me, but I really appreciated it and you can’t help but feel appreciated if you’re recognized by your peers. That’s one of the best recognitions I think you can get.
CC: You practiced dentistry for more than 35 years. What got you interested in that career?
BC: Originally, as a teenager, I wanted to be an airline pilot. And then I actually got exposed to some of the activity by a local dentist. ... He was associated by marriage to the coach I had in high school in Kamiah. So he came up and showed some films on some of his hunting and fishing excursions and I decided then that I would be a dentist instead. For all the selfish reasons in the world I decided to be a dentist and it turned out to be the right thing.
CC: You started your dental career while in the military?
BC: Yes, after I graduated from dental school in 1955, I spent two years in the Navy as a dentist. That was right at the time the 1st Marine Division was coming back from Korea and it was quite an interesting transition.
CC: You retired from dentistry in ’91, but you stayed pretty involved in mentor roles and with the dental association. Talk a little bit about that.
BC: I actually started out with giving some seminars. ... I was involved with the local society ... and with the state board of dentistry for four years. ... I spent a couple years after that as their liaison for enforcement of the Dental Practice Act. I actually spent two different times ... helping to rewrite the Dental Practice Act of the state of Idaho because we were having trouble at the time with people practicing dentistry without a license. ... It was the definition of dentistry that was the confusing part. Laboratories at that time were doing dental work — by description it was dental work — and they needed to clarify the verbiage in the law that it would not allow that to occur.
CC: You’ve also been very active in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, serving on a number of committees and boards and you even helped found Lewiston’s Habitat for Humanity program. What made you decide to give so much of your time and talents?
BC: I was always taught that it is a privilege to give back. ... I really got started here when we first organized ... the young boys’ baseball league in the Orchards. That was a Kiwanis activity and from Kiwanis I went into several things and ended up getting early on the young man of the year award from the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. That was positive encouragement for me. When you do things and get personal rewards, that keeps you doing it. ... I really enjoyed and admittedly I had some ability to give back — not only economically but with time, and I seemed to have a lot of time. ... My wife was very, very good about splitting the time and some of the work with the running of the dental practice. She kept my books for years and years and that helped a lot.
CC: What are you currently volunteering your time to?
BC: I’m an ombudsman with the Area Agency on Aging. ... I was recruited two or three years ago to be an ombudsman at Life Care Center (a long-term care facility in Lewiston). ... An ombudsman is actually a liaison between the residents, the families and the facility. ... They know ... I’m not associated with the facility and that I’m on their side. So basically, I’m a communicating companion for the resident.
CC: You’re a pretty regular contributor to the Tribune’s letters to the editor. Much of that relates to your thoughts about breaching the dams.
BC: I was originally raised in Kamiah, and of course we always fished for steelhead in the Clearwater River. When they first started putting Dworshak Dam in, we formed an organization called Northwest Steelheaders Association ... (with) the primary interest of preventing the damming of the North Fork of the Clearwater. We were really concerned about the dams interfering with the anadromous fish runs. As it proved out to be, the B run on the North Fork of the Clearwater has been nearly annihilated, plus history has really proven that the Northwest Steelheaders were absolutely right. ... We were standing up against the damming of the rivers. I’m not really an environmentalist as such, but I’m a multiple-use environmentalist by definition. I don’t believe in being too strong one way or too strong the other, but I am thoroughly convinced that with those dams and the river we will never get our runs back.
CC: You said that when you were a teenager you had an interest in becoming a pilot. Did you end up getting your pilot’s license?
BC: Yes, I did. I had an instrument rating as well as the general pilot’s license. I owned two different airplanes and, yeah, I flew for about 10-11 years. ... By that time my kids wanted to go to college and I decided I couldn’t really afford both. So I gave up flying and it turned out to be good because I was flying backcountry and that isn’t the safest thing to do in your spare time.
———
William “Bill” E. Chetwood
Age: 89
Title/occupation: Doctor of medical dentistry, retired.
Family: Wife, Martha G. “Peggy,” married for 67 years; four children, all living in the area; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Education: Kamiah High School, class of 1948; University of Idaho, bachelor of science, 1951; University of Oregon, doctorate, 1955.
Work history: 1955-57, U.S. Navy dentist; 1957-91, general practice dentistry, Lewiston.
Past/present professional involvements: Board of trustees for Idaho State Dental Association; local dental society president (twice); chairman of the Idaho state committee for revising the Dental Practice Act, 1963 and again in 1981; served on the state and national Laboratory Relations Council; one term as member of the Idaho State Board of Dentistry, two years as executive investigator and dental liaison.
Past/present regional involvements: Two terms on Lewiston Parks and Recreation Board; two terms on Nez Perce County Waterways Committee; Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board of directors; Kiwanis Club; Interlink volunteer; helped found Lewiston Habitat for Humanity; ombudsman, assigned to Life Care Center, under auspice of Area Agency on Aging.
Hobbies/interests: Has been “a fly fishing, airplane pilot, archery hunter and river runner over my time. Have been to Iceland twice for Atlantic salmon and caught a 110-pound tarpon on a fly down in Florida.”