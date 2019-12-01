Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, offers blood donation at 1213 21st St., Lewiston, and at mobile blood drives. A complete list is available from Vitalant, (877) 258-4825.
LEWISTON
1:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 30, Congregational Presbyterian, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
GRANGEVILLE
Noon to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Grangeville Senior Center.
PULLMAN
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Pullman Regional Hospital campus, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.
POMEROY
10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 17, Garfield County Memorial Hospital campus, 66 Sixth St.
OROFINO
11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Orofino Health Center, 322-330 W. Hospital Drive.
COLFAX
2-4:15 p.m. Dec. 19, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center campus, 1200 W. Fairview St, No. 9579.
MOSCOW
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31, CHAS Latah Medical Clinic, 803 S. Main St., No. 120.
ALBION
8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 31, Albion Community Church, 301 W. First St.
———
The American Red Cross, (800) 733-2767, offers blood donation at its center at 508 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
LEWISTON
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Lewis-Clark State College Williams Conference Center.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
PULLMAN
Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, hosted by Washington State University’s Latter-day Saints Student Association, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 715 NE B St.
12:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Umpqua Bank, 225 N. Grand Ave.
MOSCOW
11:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
KAMIAH
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Kamiah High School, 711 Ninth St.
GRANGEVILLE
Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 20, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd.
POMEROY
12:30-6 p.m. Dec. 26, Church of the Nazarene, corner of Columbia and Ninth streets.