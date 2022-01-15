SPALDING — The premier of a documentary about a plant important to the Nez Perce and other native American Indian tribes scheduled for today has been postponed.
The film “Camas: Sacred Food of the Nez Perce” was to be shown on a loop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historic Park Visitor Center at Spalding and streamed online starting at 5 p.m. Both showings have been postponed as the film goes through a final round of review. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest announced the postponement Friday afternoon and pledged to issue a news release when a new date for the showing is determined.