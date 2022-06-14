The fate of a homeless shelter was still undecided late Monday after the Lewiston City Council had listened to about three hours of testimony.
Many homeowners and business owners with properties near the proposed location at 1332 G St. in Lewiston stated that while they want to help homeless individuals, they worry the facility will worsen issues common in their neighborhood.
Their comments were part of an appeal of a April decision by the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission to allow the shelter, which would have space for as many as 35 men, women and children. It would operate from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. 365 days a year and allow people to stay there if they didn’t pose a danger to themselves or others, and weren’t wanted by law enforcement. The site would be staffed 24 hours a day.
An owner of WeaponSmart, a business in the neighborhood, stated insurance premiums for his business would triple if the homeless shelter is approved.
One resident stated a man tried to break into her home, how she always has to keep her doors locked and that she consistently finds trash like cigarette butts left in her yard.
Another resident testified about being approached by people asking for money or cigarettes when they take their dog on regular walks in the neighborhood.
Lewiston’s elected officials were asked about putting the matter to a vote of city residents or about the possibility of creating a restitution fund to cover costs if residents were assaulted, properties were vandalized or items were stolen.
Backers of the shelter pointed to the success of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center, which operated temporarily from from December to the end of last month at the Salvation Army on 21st Street in Lewiston.
The majority of the more than 150 individuals who used the shelter were from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and dozens of them found jobs, said Michelle King, a board member of the center.
King offered to help the owners of WeaponSmart find a way to maintain insurance and promised organizers would seek solutions with the neighbors about any problems the shelter created, she said.
King also noted that the former Inland Cellular Building appears to be one of the few buildings in the city that meets the city’s criteria for a homeless shelter.
The Money Saver in the Lewiston Orchards was a possibility, but unlike the Inland Cellular Building, it lacks proximity to services such as the Idaho Department of Labor, which assists individuals with job searches, and clinics that offer health care for low-income individuals.
One of the only other options was the former Antonio’s Italian Cafe building, in a more visible spot on Lewiston’s Main Street, she said.
A decision on the shelter was not made by press time Monday.
