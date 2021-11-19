DeAtley foundation kicks in $1M for Clarkston hospital wing

Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s project to build a $36 million inpatient and dietary wing got a big boost Thursday with the donation of $1 million from the DeAtley Family Foundation.
The donation to the Tri-State Hospital Foundation is for the right to name the new wing’s lobby the “DeAtley Family Foundation Lobby.”
“Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s commitment to delivering the highest quality of care in order to facilitate health, healing, and wellbeing throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley has long been admired and supported by A. Neil and Patricia DeAtley,” Teresa Benner, executive board member with the DeAtley Family Foundation, said in a statement. “We at the DeAtley Family Foundation are proud to honor them and support the hospital’s long-term mission with this donation.”
At the presentation of a check Thursday near the construction site, Benner said the foundation was impressed with the hospital’s presentation to her board and the fact that it is a community-based nonprofit.
“And it fits with Neil and Patricia’s goals for the foundation,” she said. “They really want to give and help people in the community.”
Board member Mark DeAtley said the foundation is blessed to carry on the legacy of Neil and Patricia DeAtley through such charitable donations.
The project got off to a roaring start at its groundbreaking earlier this year with a $2.5 million donation from Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union. According to hospital CEO Kym Clift, the new wing will have three floors, including an unfinished basement. She said it will replace current facilities, allowing a more positive experience for patients who require an overnight stay.
“It will offer single-patient rooms, private bathrooms and a quieter environment,” Clift said of the 55,000-square-foot addition, the largest since the first hospital building was constructed in the 1950s. “We are also moving from four (intensive care unit) beds to six, which will help us better serve our patients.”
The project also includes a lab, admissions area, cafe and bistro, and a gift shop. The second floor will house 19 medical/surgical single inpatient rooms with four observation units.
The Tri-State Hospital Foundation has now raised $6.5 million toward its $8 million goal for the project. Clift said the hospital will use investment income and debt financing for the remaining costs of construction. It is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.
Those who want to learn more about the project may visit ExpandTheDream.org.
“Expanding the Dream focuses on the patient and family experience that is so important to the healing process,” D’Lynn Ottmar, chief development officer for the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, said in a statement. “The community has shown an overwhelming amount of support for this project and we are excited that together we can help create a safer, more spacious, and modernized hospital for our region, one that we believe will provide patients and families with the comfort, convenience, and care that each deserves.”
