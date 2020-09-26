Lewis-Clark State College has received a $50,000 donation from the Brien and Shelly DeAtley Foundation for its under-construction Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center and to help the college’s TRIO Support Services Program.
The $25,000 donation to the career and technical education center will be used to purchase equipment for the auto mechanics programs. LCSC will purchase an engine dynamometer and chassis dynamometer. Both devices measure force, torque or power, according to a news release.
“(The equipment) will help us work within a safe environment and allow us to better demonstrate concepts we previously could only share on a chalkboard,” said Marc Riendeau, an auto mechanics professor at LCSC.
The money will also be used for a separate vehicle entrance, safety barriers and an enclosed room.
The second $25,000 donation will be used to sustain parts of the TRIO program after the college was informed a federal renewal grant was not supported last month. The program, which has been at the college for 32 years, was discontinued at the start of September.
The money will be used to purchase office supplies as well as the possible addition of a tutor in math, according to Andy Hanson, the vice president for student affairs. Details of how the donation will be used will be finalized next week.
The college previously received a $107,000 anonymous donation that was used to retain an academic coach, tutors to support the program and to provide additional financial assistance to students who were enrolled in the program.
The Brien and Shelly DeAtley Foundation was heavily involved with the construction of the Lewiston School District’s A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Center in the Lewiston Orchards.
The college’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, scheduled to open in January, is located near the district’s center and new high school.
“These donations are natural, and more personal, extensions of our donation to LHS,” said Shelly DeAtley, who also serves on the college’s Foundation Board.
The Idaho Legislature approved LCSC’s CTE building project in 2017 and appropriated $10 million that the college had to match.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories donated $2 million to the project, while SEL founder Edmund O. Schweitzer III and his wife, Beatriz, donated another $1 million.
In all, the college has received just under $7.5 million toward the CTE center through donations like the one they received from the Brien and Shelly DeAtley Foundation.
The college’s CTE center was originally scheduled to open this fall, but the project was delayed because of supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
