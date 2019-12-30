James Beirl
James Beirl, 94, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Eileen Wilson
Eileen Wilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
Esther Sotin
SPOKANE — Esther Sotin, 93, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart, 80, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.