CHAS Senior Director of Operations Cassie Heimgartner address a crowd of about 40 people Thursday during a memorial for unhoused and homeless residents that passed away this year outside the CHAS Lewis & Clark Medical Clinic in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
An attendee holds a cup of coffee along with the flyer for the homeless memorial Thursday outside the CHAS Lewis & Clark Medical Clinic in Lewiston.
Surviving without shelter proved too much for 22 homeless individuals in Lewiston, Clarkston and Moscow who died this year, unnoticed by almost all of their neighbors.
Their first names and last initials were recited Thursday at a Homeless Memorial organized by CHAS Health, a not-for-profit group, which runs the clinics where they received medical care.
Once the list was finished after a moment of silence, a crowd of at least 50 rang small bells that signified the 22 were remembered.
A similar event was held by CHAS in Spokane on Thursday and others will be held throughout the nation by different groups, timed to be close to the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year.
Those who lost their lives on the streets were parents, sisters and brothers, said Kelly Lanman, a community engagement specialist with CHAS.
“They may have had an illness or injury that caused them to lose their jobs,” she said.
The number of fatalities among homeless people in the region this year was almost certainly higher than 22, said Candice Ketelsen, a physician assistant at CHAS’s Lewiston clinic, which accepts patients regardless of their insurance status.
The figure only includes homeless individuals who were CHAS patients and many people successfully avoid disclosing their homeless status, she said.
Being homeless has grave impacts, Ketelsen said.
The average lifespan of someone who is homeless is 50 years old, compared with 78 for those who are not, she said.
The absence of a home can create a lot of hurdles that no one should have to face, Ketelsen said.
When homeless people get scrapes or cuts, it’s difficult for them to wash them because they likely don’t have regular access to clean water.
It’s hard for them to eat a healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables since they don’t have refrigerators to keep the food fresh, she said.
Theft of anything they own is a constant threat. One patient had a prosthesis stolen and others have been robbed of prescribed medications, Ketelsen said.
“Our physical and mental health relies on the stability of the environment around us,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of folks here don’t have that stability.”
The gathering was more than a symbolic way of helping homeless individuals. CHAS served a free lunch of soup, coffee and biscuits to anyone who attended the outdoor event held on a chilly, cloudy day where snow occasionally spit from the sky.
The organization also distributed free hats, socks, gloves and scarves that had been donated by its employees.
“Individually, we will never break the cycle of homelessness,” said Cassie Heimgartner, CHAS senior director of operations in Latah County and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“We must join together as a community and improve our efforts to reduce homelessness,” she said. “It’s not just today, but every single day that we have an obligation as a community to do better and work harder.”