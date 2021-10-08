The Lewiston City Police and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating on investigations into two possible homicides that occurred last week.
According to a news release from the Lewiston police distributed Thursday, the alleged murder of Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, on Sept. 30 and a body found in a burned vehicle in Lewiston the next day have similarities, including the time frame in the cases. The cause of death in the Lewiston case has not been determined and the body has not been positively identified, the police said.
Both agencies are sharing information and partnering to resolve these crimes, the news release said.
“We understand the public wants information and answers; however, we are still withholding specific information from the public as we collaborate and actively investigate these crimes,” the news release said.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said he could make no further comment at this time.