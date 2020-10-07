GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings acknowledged Tuesday that the death of a woman in Elk City about two weeks ago is being investigated as a homicide.
Giddings identified the woman as Leanna Maree Bailey, age unknown, possibly from the Seattle area.
“We know she was staying at her brother’s house in the Elk City area for a few months, working on her dad’s house,” Giddings said. “Her dad had died; that’s why she was there. She was not from the area but her brother had a house there and her dad had a house and she was cleaning it up after his death.”
The sheriff said his investigators “are going at it pell-mell” but he could not reveal the cause of death or the results of an autopsy that was performed shortly after Bailey’s death.
No further information was immediately available.