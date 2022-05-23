The death of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in a concrete swimming pool last week in Endicott has been ruled an accident by the Whitman County coroner, according to a news release distributed Sunday evening.
Evangeline Mathia died Tuesday of asphyxia caused by fresh water drowning, according to the official ruling.
According to an earlier news release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the girl was playing outside with her siblings when she went missing. About 15 minutes later, she was discovered in an unused concrete swimming pool in fewer than 2 feet of residual standing water. She was unresponsive.
Emergency responders and family members attempted lifesaving measures at the residence and during transport to Whitman County Hospital. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.