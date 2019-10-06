NEW MEADOWS — Idaho State Police are investigating a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 95 about 15 miles north of New Meadows.
According to an ISP news release, Adam Seo, 20, of Boise, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla south on the highway at about 7:19 p.m. Friday when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. His vehicle collided with a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Melissa Kirkland, 42, of Deary. Both drivers were taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center at McCall, and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the release.