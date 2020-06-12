YAKIMA — A four-week workers strike at Columbia Reach Pack in Yakima ended Thursday with an agreement, marking the end of a series of strikes at fruit plants in the Yakima Valley over coronavirus protections.
Columbia Reach workers and the company reached a deal earlier in the afternoon.
In a signed agreement provided to the Yakima Herald-Republic by workers, the company agreed to provide personal protective equipment at no charge, comply with all government standards and implement best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company also said it would not expect employees to work in a way that would endanger health and safety. Finally, to address a concern that workers have expressed during the entire strike, the company said there would be no retaliation against workers and that supervisors would receive training “when necessary and appropriate.”
“I feel like we have to the power to change things,” said Rosalinda Gonzalez, who has worked for the company for 19 years and was part of a worker-appointed committee that voiced requests to the company.
Columbia Reach Pack was the last plant with workers on strike after the protests began at Allan Bros. in Naches on May 7. Signed agreements were reached at four plants — Columbia Reach, Matson Fruit, Allan Bros. and Monson Fruit. Frosty Packing employees returned to work after the company offered a bonus program. Most of the employees who participated in a strike at Hansen Fruit also returned to work.