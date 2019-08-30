Deal allows sheriff’s office to keep insurance

A government insurance provider threatened to pull coverage for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office over employee complaints, but a resolution was reached.
At a Thursday meeting, the Nez Perce County Commission was presented with an updated insurance agreement that shields the sheriff’s office with a pricier deductible if more employee complaints come in.
Idaho Counties Risk Management Program — the statewide agency that insures local government entities — reportedly threatened to pull coverage of the sheriff’s office unless recommendations were followed. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said ICRMP had seen the two previous employee complaints against Sheriff Joe Rodriguez and heard of four potential complaints by other employees, and sought to strip coverage.
Coleman said he met with ICRMP officials and hammered out a deal to increase the out-of-pocket deductible on the sheriff’s office. Two complaints were made to the Idaho Human Rights Commission in 2018; one employee claimed Rodriguez sexually harassed him; and another employee claimed Rodriguez created a hostile work environment.
The nature of the four potential complaints was not addressed and officials declined to comment.
“These are tiered deductibles, with different amounts based on paying up front any claims that may come through,” Coleman said. “I think it’s a good middle ground from potentially losing coverage.”
Rodriguez said he had allotted money in the budget to purchase two new patrol cars this year. Since the deductible rose, he said he will not purchase the vehicles and take the budgeted $75,000 and hold on to it to pay off the deductible should the employee complaints come forward. The county is girding for potential complaints, but no more employees have formally filed against Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said if the employee complaints don’t materialize, then that $75,000 will be retained and used next year to buy two new patrol vehicles.
Commission Chairman Douglas Zenner pointed out that the maximum tier of the deductible is $150,000. County Clerk-Auditor Patty Weeks said there is room in the sheriff’s office budget to pull from other sources should multiple complaints arise.
“I think it’s important his office is able to function and for them to do their job and have this not impact them,” Weeks said. “(But) it’s a tighter budget.”
Deputy Prosecutor Nance Ceccarelli advised not to dedicate more than the county needs to pay off the deductible, likening it to the idiom of robbing Peter to pay Paul.
“That is a very dangerous thing,” Ceccarelli said. “The jail is a big expense and a big risk, not so much from inmates fighting, but if a potential civil rights claim comes, you don’t want to scrape there.”
The higher deductible can be revisited and is not a long-term contract, with the county able to renegotiate next year.
Zenner asked Rodriguez to seek out more funding sources in his budget in case more claims come.
“We managed it pretty good, I’m not too worried about it,” Rodriguez said.
