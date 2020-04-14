Deadlines for the May 19 primary election:
May 19 — Absentee ballot request forms must be received by 8 p.m. Requests can be submitted online, by mail or in person.
Anyone who hasn’t previously registered to vote has until 8 p.m. to register.
June 2 — Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. Election results should be available later this evening.
Absentee ballots can be requested online at idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho.
Nez Perce County Auditor Patty Weeks noted that people who are already registered to vote don’t need to register again to request an absentee ballot.
If anyone has questions about the process, she encouraged them to contact their county elections office for assistance.
Ballot restrictions
Depending on where a voter lives, there may be nonpartisan, Democratic and/or Republican primary races in their district. When they request an absentee ballot, voters will need to clarify which ballot they want.
Ballots for Republican primary races will only be available to voters who are affiliated with the Republican Party. (Unaffiliated voters can also request a Republican ballot, but their affiliation will be changed to Republican — and a voter’s party affiliation is a public record.)
Ballots for Democratic primary races can be requested by any registered voter, regardless of party affiliation.
Ballots for nonpartisan races and measures — such as port commissioner or school bond measures — can be requested by any registered voter.
Voter registration numbers
As of April 6, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office indicated there were 895,714 registered voters in the state. That includes 449,562 Republicans, 125,291 Democrats and 309,539 unaffiliated voters.
Since 1980, the lowest turnout in a primary election was 22.95 percent.
To achieve that level of turnout in the 2020 primary, a total of 205,567 ballots must be cast.
As of Monday morning, the Secretary of State’s Office reported that 58,635 absentee ballots have been requested statewide.