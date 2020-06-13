The city of Lewiston has suspended the deadline for petitions to create a business improvement district downtown because of the business closures from COVID-19 and the loss of staff time resulting from the pandemic.
City Manager Alan Nygaard used an emergency order Friday to suspend the deadline per his authority as the city’s director of civil defense during the pandemic. The collection of petitions and validation by the city was originally set to occur between March and June.
If formed, the district would collect funds from downtown property owners to help fund revitalization projects in the historic commercial district.