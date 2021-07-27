Deadline set for restaurant cleanup

The Lewiston City Council is giving the owner of the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant 10 business days to demolish the structure.
The move comes 19 months after the building, located at 854 and 858 Main St., was destroyed by fire.
The council has had a number of discussions about the property. It was previously declared a nuisance. Downtown businesses say it’s an eyesore that needs to be cleaned up. Concerns have also been raised about it being a public safety hazard.
The council voted 5-1 Monday to give Top Restaurant Investment LLC and managing member Praveen Khurana until Aug. 9 to abate the nuisance by removing the remains of the structure.
Should that not happen, the city could then either raze the property itself, or seek a court order allowing it to clean up the site.
Councilor John Bradbury urged the council to amend the resolution and clarify that, if the owner fails to meet the 10-day deadline, the city will raze the building.
“The fire occurred in December 2019,” he said. “Now here we are, one year and seven months later, and we still haven’t decided what we’re going to do if the guy who owns the property doesn’t abate it. It’s way past time for a decision on this.”
City staff said the resolution, as originally written, would likely strengthen the city’s position in any subsequent court action.
“This is the process our office recommended to give the property owner an official last chance to take care of the problem before the city would move in to potentially abate or seek a court order,” said Assistant City Attorney Kayla Hermann. “This process is really to provide an opportunity and get the situation remedied. I also think it strengthens the city position if it abates or seeks a court order.”
City Attorney Jana Gomez also indicated that the city is working on other strategies or options for cleaning up the property. She wants to discuss those possibilities with the council in executive session, possibly next month.
Bradbury’s proposal to amend the resolution failed for lack of a second. The original resolution passed 5-1, with Bradbury voting in opposition.
