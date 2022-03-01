The deadline for entries in the 2022 Martin Luther King Art & Essay contest is March 11.
The contest is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and is open to all Latah County students grades 1-12 including home schoolers. This year’s topic is “Education as a Human Right.” Prompts and details on how to enter can be found at humanrightslatah.org. Teachers and individual students can submit entries anytime through March 11 by emailing Walter Hesford at hesford@uidaho.edu to have entries picked up, or mailing them to The Latah County Human Rights Task Force, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow ID 83843.
Winners will receive a $25 gift certificate to BookPeople of Moscow and winning entries will be displayed at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.