Friday is the last day to preregister to vote in the May primary election in Nez Perce County, the auditor recorder’s office announced this week.
Prospective voters must be age 18 or older and have lived in Nez Perce County for 30 days before the primary election, which is scheduled for May 17. A voter who is already registered but has had a name or address change must re-register.
Registration is available at the polls on May 17 for those who don’t preregister.
Those who are affiliated with a political party can’t switch parties at this point before the primary, said Patty O. Weeks, the county’s clerk-auditor. Those who aren’t affiliated can still join a party before the May 17 primary.
The Republican, Constitution or Libertarian parties hold closed primaries, meaning only those affiliated with each party can vote in their primaries.
There are no restrictions to participate in the Democratic primary. And those not affiliated with a party can vote in the nonpartisan races.
Early voting can be done at the auditor recorder’s office at the Nez Perce County Courthouse from now until May 13. Voters can also request absentee ballots by calling (208) 799-3020 or visiting the Nez Perce County elections website at bit.ly/3MkkMWJ.
All nonpartisan races will appear on all ballots. That includes the three-way race for District 2 judge between John Bradbury, Justin Coleman and Michelle Evans, which will be decided in the May 17 election.