Deacons moonlighting as loggers

Gene Bloom, of Orofino, saws through a tree trunk as he and Dave Marshall cut up a tree they took down Wednesday in the parking lot next to the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, where they are deacons. Another member of the church, Gene Stines, planned to use the wood to build a blanket ladder for his daughter.

 August Frank/Tribune

