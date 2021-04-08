Gabe Brandt high-fives Lark, a Palouse Paws therapy dog, outside of the University of Idaho Student Union Building on Wednesday afternoon in Moscow. Lark is one of many therapy dogs from Palouse Paws who were on campus to help students de-stress as the semester comes to an end.
