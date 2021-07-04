Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
DAYTON — It has been two weeks since Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford terminated the employment of City Administrator Trina Cole, Planning and Community Development Director Meagan Hayes and Public Works Director Jim Costello.
The mayor has been on a family vacation and attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful. However, the Times was provided with the following written statement from Weatherford to the Dayton City Council, dated June 16:
“Although their work and dedication to our city and community is very appreciated, it is time for a change. This will be a difficult transition period in which I would appreciate support and recommendation from staff, council, and the standing committees. I wish all three former employees the best in their future endeavors.”
Deputy City Clerk Deb Hays said the decision to terminate Costello, Hayes and Cole was mayor-led.
All the city council members said the issue had not been discussed with them prior to the termination. They said they only learned about it through his June 16 statement to them.
“The mayor still hasn’t talked to us about it yet,” Christine Broughton said last week.
Dain Nysoe said it came as a complete shock to him, but the mayor doesn’t have to consult the City Council about personnel matters.
Not only is Nysoe concerned about the impact the termination will have on effective city governance, but he is also concerned about whether the city can afford payouts to the terminated employees. His concerns are partly because of the recently increased payments to the county for law enforcement, municipal court and E911 dispatch services.
The city had just begun to address how to make the payments to the county by adopting an ordinance to raise the water and sewer utility tax by 12 percent, which took effect June 1. Nysoe said service cuts or other measures need to be pursued to address the budgetary issues. He believes terminating staff is not the way to balance budgets.
A special city council meeting will take place Wednesday to discuss future staffing. In the meantime, the public is asked to be patient as city staff begins to work things through.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
RV users can stay until they find permanent housing
NEW MEADOWS — Living in a camper trailer is not ideal for Jessie Gerke and her three young children, but she counts herself lucky to have a place of her own.
“I’ve been searching for housing for right at a year, and still kind of am,” said Gerke, 32, a lifelong Meadows Valley resident. “People are going to end up homeless.”
The New Meadows City Council has endorsed RVs as a way to temporarily alleviate the regional housing shortage by relaxing rules for living in RVs in city limits.
The updated law extends the term for RV permits from three months to six months for people who cannot find housing locally.
The updated law also waives a previous requirement for anyone who receives a residential RV permit to prove that they are searching for housing.
The six-month permits can be renewed with no limits on renewals.
“The current housing crisis was part of the conversation regarding the ordinance change,” New Meadows Mayor Julie Good said.
The 90-day permits were not used as much as the city expected, which Good attributed to the short term and the ability to provide proof of a housing search.
Gerke does not need a permit for her RV because it is in a designated RV park in the city, but she said the relaxed rules may still help her in the future.
“I don’t know how long I’m going to get to stay here, so that definitely is going to help,” she said. “It’s going to make it easier for a lot of people.”
The city views RVs as a short-term solution, not a long-term plan, Good said.
There are currently about eight RVs being used as housing in New Meadows, Good said.
That number is down from more than 15 RVs in 2019 when the RV rules were originally passed by City Council, she said.
Good credited the ordinance for curbing “unsafe” and “unsightly” RVs that were improperly hooked up to garden hoses and extensions cords coming from homes.
“I believe the ordinance has been successful in that it has curtailed most all of the problems that had accumulated,” she said.
New Meadows needs at least 25 additional homes, but Good estimated that demand is currently great enough for another 75 homes.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday