Age: 73
City of residence: Boise; lived in Lewiston from 1947-71.
Title/occupation: Attorney and history advocate.
Family: Wife, Nancy, formerly a Lewiston resident in the 1960s; two children; four grandchildren.
Education: Lewiston High School, class of 1965; University of Idaho Bachelor of Science, 1969; UI Juris Doctorate, 1971; New York University Master’s of Law in Trial Practice, 1972; Honorary Doctor of Law, Lincoln College, Illinois, 1992.
Work history: Private practice in criminal defense, New York City, 1974-79; Idaho attorney general, 1979-83; lieutenant governor of Idaho, 1983-87; Republican nominee for governor, 1986; U.S. nuclear waste negotiator, 1991-94; private law practice in Boise, 1987 to present.
Hobbies/interests: Collecting Lincoln memorabilia and antiquarian books and manuscripts; author, “Mr. Lincoln’s Book,” Oak Knoll Press, 2010; founder of Foundation for Idaho History; principal donor along with wife, Nancy, of 210 Lincoln artifacts to the state’s Lincoln Legacy Museum exhibit at the Idaho Archives Building in Boise; member and donor of Lincoln artifacts to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum displays in Lewiston.