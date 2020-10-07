Starlings take up residence on perches along the electrical towers on the east bank of the Snake River on a sunny Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston. More sun is coming to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today, with a high temperature of 87 expected. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.