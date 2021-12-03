Age: 55.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Realtor (licensed in Idaho and Washington).
Family: Daughter, Katie; fiance, Larry Kopczynski.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in communications with a minor in business, University of Idaho, 1989.
Work history: Significant years with Regence BlueShield of Idaho and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; now selling real estate with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Associates.
Hobbies/interests: Travel, golf and spending time with family and friends.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “On the heels of CMT (Country Music Television), my dance partner (Troy Rimmelspacher) and I taught in the L-C Valley for over 10 years. And I learned I was adopted at the age of 50 — oops!”