KENNEWICK — The frigid winter weather finally broke, but now the Tri-Cities is facing another challenge.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Tri-Cities through early this morning.
KENNEWICK — The frigid winter weather finally broke, but now the Tri-Cities is facing another challenge.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Tri-Cities through early this morning.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. The warning is in effect for much of central Washington and extends south through Oregon, according to the NWS Pendleton office.
The NWS said the gusts could create hazards by blowing unsecured items and tree limbs, and some power outages could result.
One Horizon flight from the Tri-Cities airport to Sea-Tac was among the cancellations. That left many travelers opting to attempt to drive.
That could make post-holiday travel hazardous with high winds across the region, winter weather alerts still in effect through mountain passes and melting ice and snow.
Travelers looking to avoid the mountain passes will want to be aware of high wind conditions in the Columbia River Gorge, as well.
The weather service also issued flood warnings along the eastern border of the state, as well as Bellingham, Everett and some other areas.
The Washington Department of Transportation’s Spokane office is warning drivers to be alert for standing water over roadways, which was spotted on Highway 2 east of Spokane and Highway 271 near Oakesdale in Whitman County.
Some state transportation department tips for driving in high wind include:
Keep both hands on the steering wheel.
Slow down.
Don’t ignore road closure signs.
Treat nonfunctional traffic signals as four-way stops.
Keep your headlights on.
Increase following distance.
Be mindful of your load if hauling anything.
Temperatures in the Tri-Cities could reach as high as 50 degrees Tuesday and up to 46 degrees on Wednesday, before dropping down to the high 30s or low 40s for the rest of the week.
Some rain and snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.