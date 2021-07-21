State and federal agencies in both Idaho and Washington are proactively closing or restricting use of some public land because of extreme fire danger and a shortage of firefighting resources.
At the same time, crews battling large wildfires south and southwest of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are transitioning to mop-up efforts.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources will close all recreational and other public access to land it manages in eastern Washington.
“Over the past year and a half, we have been reminded just how important our public lands are, so closing them is not a decision we take lightly,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “But with the drought leaving the region as dry as ever we must do all that we can to prevent human-caused fires. Our firefighters are already stretched thin fighting major fires across our state. We must take reasonable steps — and make sacrifices — in order to protect them and our communities.”
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting all of its wildlife areas in the eastern half of the state to daytime hours only. The restriction applies both to land and to water-access sites within wildlife areas. The new rules take effect Friday.
The agency had previously closed the W.T. Wooten Unit of the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area, the 4-O Ranch and the Grouse Flats units of the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area and the Asotin Creek and Weatherly units of the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area because of the Lick Creek Fire.
The Bureau of Land Management has closed Eagle Creek Road, and the remote and rugged route is expected to remain closed through August and early September. The road begins at its junction with Zaza Road on Craig Mountain and descends to the Salmon River. Access to the start of the road has been closed for the past two weeks because of the Snake River Complex fires.
Firefighters are adding depth to lines around the 107,400-acre Snake River Complex on Craig Mountain and the Snake and Salmon river breaks south of Lewiston. Fire information officer Ben Hale said they are also using a drone to ignite some unburned areas within the fire lines “to burn it intentionally in a way we would like it to burn.”
Other crews are working on mop-up and some firefighters are being sent home for rest or reassigned to other fires. The complex is 74 percent contained.
The Northern Rockies Team 4, a Type 2 incident command team, will hand control of the fire to a Type 3 team Friday. A public meeting will be held at 7 tonight at the Winchester Community Center. The meeting will not be streamed live but it will be recorded and posted to the Idaho Department of Lands website.
Hale said some of the smoke in the area is coming from the 388,000-acre Bootleg Fire in southwestern Oregon.
Crews on the Lick Creek Fire have shifted to mop-up work on a large portion of the blaze. Fire information officer Jake Attebery said the southern edge of the fire is the only place they are seeing active fire behavior and that is all within reinforced fire lines.
“So really what they are doing is continuing to improve those lines and turning more to mop-up and picking up hot spots,” he said. “It’s looking really good.”
Some crews have been shifted to the Green Ridge Fire where they are working on initial attack. The team managing the Lick Creek Fire assumed command of the Green Ridge Fire on Tuesday. The fire is 17 miles southeast of Dayton. Attebery said the fire is moving north-northeast into the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area. Firefighters are scouting ways to battle the blaze in the area where motorized travel and tools are generally not allowed.
The Elbow Creek Fire southwest of Troy, Ore., and along the Grande Ronde River has covered more than 17,260 acres and is 15 percent contained. Firefighters are happy with the north and east flanks of the fire but continue to focus on the south and west flanks where the blaze advanced into the Deep and Sickfoot drainages. Crews have worked to reduce fire risk at structures in both Troy and Promise.
The 14 fires that are collectively being managed as part of the Cougar Rock Complex in remote parts of Clearwater and Shoshone counties have covered 4,874 acres and are 20 percent contained. Crews on the fire are preparing to reinforce lines with burnout operations when weather conditions allow. Heavy smoke in the area has grounded planes and helicopters.
There was little growth on the Dixie Fire that is now 10 percent contained. The fire threatening the tiny community of Dixie has burned 29,309 acres.
The Granite Pass Complex fires burning north of Lolo Pass have covered about 2,100 acres. Firefighters are attempting to build a single line around all four of the fires.
The 1,341-acre Too Kush 2 Fire, 4 miles southeast of Kooskia, remained at 1,341 acres and 90 percent contained.
The 3,500-acre Storm Creek Fire, 9 miles southeast of Powell, is being monitored by a team that is protecting assets such as the Colt Killed pack bridge and the Elk Creek Guard Station while allowing the fire to otherwise burn and play a natural role in the environment.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.