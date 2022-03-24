A bridge on F Street in Palouse is closed indefinitely after it was damaged in a Tuesday water main break.
According to an email from Mayor Tim Sievers, the city is at the start of a process to fix the bridge. It plans to communicate that timeline with the community.
Sievers said the water main leak was stopped Tuesday and water pressure was restored to residents, but not before the water caused significant damage to the bridge over the Palouse River.
Residents are asked to refrain from driving or walking on F Street Bridge until further notice.