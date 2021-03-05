Age: 56
City of residence: Asotin
Title/occupation: Asotin-Anatone School District superintendent.
Family: Married; two grown daughters; five grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s from Lewis-Clark State College, 1991; master’s from Heritage College, 1999; superintendent’s credentials through Washington State University, 2010.
Work history: 2012-currently, superintendent, Asotin-Anatone School District; 2008-12, superintendent internship, Asotin-Anatone School District; 2005-12, principal, Asotin Junior-Senior High School; 2003-05, assistant principal, West Valley High School, Yakima; 1999-2003; assistant principal/athletic director, West Valley High School; 1998-99, administrative intern, Toppenish High School and Garfield Elementary, Toppenish, Wash.; 1993-99, districtwide activity/athletic director, Toppenish School District; 1991-94, teacher, Toppenish High School.