“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” sent correspondent Ronny Chieng to downtown Boise to ask residents the hard questions, like “would you guys be OK with having to drive an extra six hours for legal weed?”

Chieng was sent by the Comedy Central show to investigate the Greater Idaho movement. The movement’s stated goal is to have parts of the more-rural and conservative eastern Oregon join Idaho, leaving behind the more-populated and liberal part of the state.

