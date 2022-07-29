“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” sent correspondent Ronny Chieng to downtown Boise to ask residents the hard questions, like “would you guys be OK with having to drive an extra six hours for legal weed?”
Chieng was sent by the Comedy Central show to investigate the Greater Idaho movement. The movement’s stated goal is to have parts of the more-rural and conservative eastern Oregon join Idaho, leaving behind the more-populated and liberal part of the state.
“No, that doesn’t sound good,” a woman said to Chieng, about driving the extra distance for legal recreational marijuana.
“At that point you might as well drive to Mexico and get some fresh cocaine,” Chieng replied.
The video is full of humorous moments, like when Chieng narrated his journey to “downtown — uh — Idaho.”
But leaders of the movement have been working on their case for at least two years. Several Oregon counties have voted on whether to explore moving the border, with at least two counties rejecting ballot measures and nine others voting in favor of studying the issue.
However, the movement is unlikely to succeed, according to an expert quoted in the show.
The segment aired on Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The full episode can be seen on Comedy Central’s website.