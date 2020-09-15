Navy Chief Petty Officer Kyle Musto waves at his wife, Sara Musto (left), and daughters Brinley Musto (middle), 8, and Brooke Musto, 6, from a P-3 Orion during a stop in Lewiston on his last flight before retirement after 22 years in the military. Musto could not depart the plane because of COVID-19 concerns, but he will be moving to Lewiston from California to join his family over the weekend and settle down in the valley.
